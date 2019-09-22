MFA Financial (MFA) to pay $0.20 on Oct 31, 2019; EBRO FOODS SA BARCELONA SPAIN (EBRPF) Sellers Increased By 0.08% Their Shorts

EBRO FOODS SA BARCELONA SPAIN (OTCMKTS:EBRPF) had an increase of 0.08% in short interest. EBRPF’s SI was 119,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.08% from 119,600 shares previously. It closed at $20.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MFA Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:MFA) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. MFA Financial Inc’s current price of $7.46 translates into 2.68% yield. MFA Financial Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $7.46 lastly. It is down 9.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com

More news for Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Ebro Foods: A Spanish Company Benefiting From The New U.S. Tax Law – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Ebro Foods SA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 25, 2018 is yet another important article.

Ebro Foods, S.A. produces and sells food products in Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. It operates through three divisions: Rice Business, Pasta Business, and Healthy Food and Organic Business. It currently has negative earnings. The firm produces and distributes rice, rice products, and complementary food products; and fresh and dry pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products.

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.36 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s MBS are secured by hybrid, adjustable-rate, 15-year fixed-rate, and 30-year and longer-term fixed-rate mortgages, as well as mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

