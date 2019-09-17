MFA Financial (MFA) to pay $0.20 on Oct 31, 2019; Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Sellers Decreased By 18.22% Their Shorts

MFA Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:MFA) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. MFA Financial Inc’s current price of $7.40 translates into 2.70% yield. MFA Financial Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $7.4 lastly. It is down 9.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.)

More notable recent MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns MFA Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:MFA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “11 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s MBS are secured by hybrid, adjustable-rate, 15-year fixed-rate, and 30-year and longer-term fixed-rate mortgages, as well as mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MFA Financial, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 333.68 million shares or 1.17% less from 337.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.