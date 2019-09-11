Mfa Financial (MFA) Stake Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P; Moors & Cabot Raised Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 603,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 7.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.13 million, up from 7.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 2.60 million shares traded or 9.37% up from the average. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 10,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 22,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 11,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 4.35 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,821 are held by Virtu Ltd Company. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 10,250 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 122,719 shares or 0% of the stock. 200,495 are held by Dean Management. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.01% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 20,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zebra Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,470 shares. Dean Investment Ltd Liability reported 1.04M shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 125,031 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc accumulated 17,365 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group Incorporated holds 74,336 shares. Raymond James Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 43,626 shares. Garrison Bradford And holds 0.06% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about MFA Financial Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “11 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 21,574 shares to 497,600 shares, valued at $39.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 30,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,214 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council invested in 0.36% or 157,220 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.22% or 90,283 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Smith Salley & Associates holds 87,982 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 80,191 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.09% or 46,828 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 31,364 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 21.73M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 4.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Naples Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,054 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp invested in 0.37% or 118,798 shares. Philadelphia Company stated it has 3,386 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 1,085 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc holds 0.1% or 47,319 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 17,570 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.