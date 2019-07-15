Mfa Financial (MFA) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lifted Position; Twin Capital Management Raised Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position by $932,950

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 3,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,960 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.42 million, up from 86,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $279.45. About 253,459 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 603,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.13 million, up from 7.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 104,008 shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 4.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 31,190 shares to 82,830 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,927 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 670 were reported by Hillsdale Investment Mngmt. Guardian Limited Partnership holds 122,253 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Corp has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,502 shares. Archford Strategies Limited holds 0.41% or 4,672 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.81M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Country Trust Comml Bank has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parsons Management Ri has 23,991 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Delaware-based Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Scotia Cap stated it has 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Com Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 2,100 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,785 shares. Milestone Gru reported 1,041 shares. Martin Currie Limited holds 0.49% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 29,377 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De owns 53,465 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc reported 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Rothschild & Asset Management Us stated it has 897,121 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Liability owns 11,745 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Wolverine Asset Limited Company holds 283,432 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 3.91M shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 10,324 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp holds 513,483 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma holds 107,231 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Com accumulated 75,682 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd accumulated 62,982 shares or 0% of the stock. Yorktown Research invested in 470,000 shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Renaissance Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 5.27M shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 15,300 shares.