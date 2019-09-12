Mfa Financial (MFA) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Cut Its Stake; Carmignac Gestion Stake In Electronic Arts (EA) Was Has Boosted

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 29,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.36 million, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 3.39 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 70.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 1.38 million shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. by 61,000 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc. by 93,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MFA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 333.68 million shares or 1.17% less from 337.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technology accumulated 40,914 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company reported 0.3% stake. Gru reported 0.03% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0% stake. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Howe Rusling Inc accumulated 2,173 shares. 1.41M were reported by Cannell Peter B & Company. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 57,327 shares. Natixis reported 116,403 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company owns 55,400 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Profund accumulated 30,521 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). The Michigan-based Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Laurion Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 166,207 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 25,608 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MFA’s profit will be $85.45M for 9.71 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsc Advsrs LP owns 2,475 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 519,543 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com invested in 22,772 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.56% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 104,601 shares. Bb&T Limited has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Shapiro Cap reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jacobs Ca has invested 0.79% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sun Life Fincl holds 242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Lc holds 596,164 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Invsts invested in 1.12M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.44% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gotham Asset invested in 0.02% or 9,828 shares. 210 are owned by Sandy Spring Retail Bank. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 44,904 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 56,723 shares.