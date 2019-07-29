Mfa Financial (MFA) Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Has Increased Stake; Markel Stake in John Deere (DE) Trimmed by $14.23 Million as Stock Value Declined

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.95M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (MFA) by 70.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 989,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42 million, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 1.26 million shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 4.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,000 shares to 392,000 shares, valued at $42.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) by 63,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93 million for 15.11 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Ltd invested in 0.8% or 53,847 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Aspen Inv holds 0.14% or 1,249 shares. Nbt State Bank N A accumulated 0.66% or 22,594 shares. 121,024 are held by Aviva Pcl. James Inv Rech has 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Inc holds 0% or 1,971 shares. Burke Herbert Bank & Trust Trust holds 6,135 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited holds 0.2% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 73,259 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company invested in 410,486 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 2.58% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,669 shares. Rothschild Investment Il owns 15,178 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 2,303 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 83,172 shares to 148,642 shares, valued at $26.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,958 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).