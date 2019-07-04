MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 7 8.09 N/A 0.67 10.82 PS Business Parks Inc. 152 11.29 N/A 5.58 28.18

Table 1 demonstrates MFA Financial Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PS Business Parks Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. MFA Financial Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of PS Business Parks Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4% PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

MFA Financial Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. Competitively, PS Business Parks Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MFA Financial Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, PS Business Parks Inc.’s consensus price target is $133, while its potential downside is -22.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 73.9% of PS Business Parks Inc. shares. About 0.6% of MFA Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, PS Business Parks Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. -0.27% -1.22% -1.35% 2.1% -4.83% 9.13% PS Business Parks Inc. 2.2% 4.56% 7.48% 14.66% 33.61% 20.09%

For the past year MFA Financial Inc. has weaker performance than PS Business Parks Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors PS Business Parks Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.