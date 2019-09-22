MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

We are contrasting MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 7.66 N/A 0.67 0.00 UMH Properties Inc. 13 4.02 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MFA Financial Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.4% of UMH Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, UMH Properties Inc. has 8.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.