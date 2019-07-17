MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

Both MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.16 N/A 0.67 0.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 31 2.23 N/A 20.71 1.46

Demonstrates MFA Financial Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MFA Financial Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 75.1% 14.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MFA Financial Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 87.93% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. -4.28% -7.08% -8.93% -15.1% -30.51% 6.64%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.