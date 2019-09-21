MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 7.67 N/A 0.67 0.00 STORE Capital Corporation 34 14.37 N/A 0.84 40.63

In table 1 we can see MFA Financial Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. STORE Capital Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MFA Financial Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MFA Financial Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, STORE Capital Corporation’s average target price is $37, while its potential downside is -1.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of STORE Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, STORE Capital Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84%

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors MFA Financial Inc.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.