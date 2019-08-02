MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Both MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.17 N/A 0.67 0.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 8 23.07 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MFA Financial Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

MFA Financial Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Five Point Holdings LLC is $10, which is potential 36.24% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54%

Summary

Five Point Holdings LLC beats on 3 of the 5 factors MFA Financial Inc.