MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Both MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFA Financial Inc.
|25
|8.17
|N/A
|0.67
|0.00
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|8
|23.07
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MFA Financial Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
MFA Financial Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively the average target price of Five Point Holdings LLC is $10, which is potential 36.24% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|5.83%
|1.83%
|-9.82%
|4.55%
|-30.76%
|12.54%
Summary
Five Point Holdings LLC beats on 3 of the 5 factors MFA Financial Inc.
