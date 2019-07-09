MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)

This is a contrast between MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.12 N/A 0.67 0.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.48 N/A 0.39 38.65

Table 1 highlights MFA Financial Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -0.59% -2.98% -9.8% -17.54% -25.17% 8.89%

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.