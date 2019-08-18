MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

We are comparing MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.22 N/A 0.67 0.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.64 N/A 0.93 38.03

In table 1 we can see MFA Financial Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cousins Properties Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MFA Financial Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

MFA Financial Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cousins Properties Incorporated has an average price target of $10.75, with potential downside of -68.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MFA Financial Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33%

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats MFA Financial Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.