MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)

Both MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.12 N/A 0.67 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 7.66 N/A 1.32 11.43

In table 1 we can see MFA Financial Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 2.2%

Analyst Ratings

MFA Financial Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s consensus price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 3.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MFA Financial Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 63.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 1.35% -2.33% 6.28% 3.36% 12.14% 15.49%

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats MFA Financial Inc.