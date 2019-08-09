MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Comparison side by side

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.14 N/A 0.67 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 22 10.83 N/A 1.47 14.55

Demonstrates MFA Financial Inc. and VICI Properties Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. VICI Properties Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MFA Financial Inc. and VICI Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MFA Financial Inc. and VICI Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

VICI Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.38 consensus price target and a 20.91% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 99.2% of VICI Properties Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63%

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.