MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
MFA Financial Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFA Financial Inc.
|N/A
|25
|0.00
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.54
|1.33
|2.58
The potential upside of the competitors is 49.34%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MFA Financial Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
Dividends
MFA Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
MFA Financial Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
