MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MFA Financial Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.33 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 49.34%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MFA Financial Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

Dividends

MFA Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MFA Financial Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.