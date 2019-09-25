MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Comparison side by side

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 7.69 N/A 0.67 0.00 Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.85 N/A 1.06 13.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MFA Financial Inc. and Great Ajax Corp. Great Ajax Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.9% of Great Ajax Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89%

Summary

Great Ajax Corp. beats MFA Financial Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.