MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.14 N/A 0.67 0.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.37 N/A 0.39 35.78

In table 1 we can see MFA Financial Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79%

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.