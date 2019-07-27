MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Contrasting side by side

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.18 N/A 0.67 0.00 Douglas Emmett Inc. 40 8.05 N/A 0.68 60.51

Demonstrates MFA Financial Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Douglas Emmett Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MFA Financial Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential downside is -3.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MFA Financial Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Douglas Emmett Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Douglas Emmett Inc. 1.73% -1.03% 7.64% 14.16% 8.23% 20.92%

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Douglas Emmett Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.