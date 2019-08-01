MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) EPS Estimated At $0.18; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Among 2 analysts covering Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hersha Hospitality Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. FBR Capital maintained Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) rating on Monday, February 25. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $19 target. See Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) latest ratings:

Analysts expect MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. MFA’s profit would be $81.10M giving it 9.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, MFA Financial, Inc.’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 2.82M shares traded or 27.26% up from the average. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. The company has market cap of $612.53 million. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

The stock decreased 8.06% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 788,353 shares traded or 181.07% up from the average. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has declined 26.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HT News: 14/03/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Trust Sells Hampton Inn Fincl District for $32.4M; 10/05/2018 – Matarin Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Hersha Hospitality; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hersha Hospitality Trust Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HT); 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Hersha Hospitality; 03/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality to Acquire Annapolis Waterfront Hotel for $41.5M; 03/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST BUYS ANNAPOLIS WATERFRONT HOTEL; 19/03/2018 – Hersha Hospitality at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality 1Q Rev $99.6M; 03/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Trust Acquires The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MFA Financial, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,231 are held by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Raymond James Assoc has 206,714 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 63,067 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 501,896 shares. Thornburg Inc stated it has 2.46% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 83,921 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 367,020 shares. Adirondack Research Mngmt Inc has 2.5% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 553,052 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). First Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 3.08M shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Quantbot Lp invested 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently.