MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 7 8.13 N/A 0.67 10.82 STORE Capital Corporation 32 13.60 N/A 0.84 40.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. STORE Capital Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. MFA Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4% STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.59 beta means MFA Financial Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, STORE Capital Corporation has a 0.34 beta which is 66.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MFA Financial Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively STORE Capital Corporation has a consensus target price of $36, with potential upside of 5.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MFA Financial Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 93%. About 0.6% of MFA Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of STORE Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. -0.27% -1.22% -1.35% 2.1% -4.83% 9.13% STORE Capital Corporation 2.72% 1.74% 6.56% 13.35% 31.63% 19.96%

For the past year MFA Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than STORE Capital Corporation.

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors MFA Financial Inc.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.