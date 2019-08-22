MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 7 7.64 N/A 0.67 10.65 Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 42 9.84 N/A 1.67 26.48

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MFA Financial Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. MFA Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MFA Financial Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

MFA Financial Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.6. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 83.7% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares. About 0.53% of MFA Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16%

For the past year MFA Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors MFA Financial Inc.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.