MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) Comparison side by side

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 7 4.23 447.12M 0.67 10.65 Gladstone Land Corporation 12 -7.89 18.47M 0.13 89.07

In table 1 we can see MFA Financial Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Land Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MFA Financial Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MFA Financial Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MFA Financial Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 6,091,553,133.51% 8.6% 2.4% Gladstone Land Corporation 156,791,171.48% 1.3% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

MFA Financial Inc.’s current beta is 0.6 and it happens to be 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Gladstone Land Corporation’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MFA Financial Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MFA Financial Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.82% and an $8 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MFA Financial Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 26.6%. Insiders owned 0.53% of MFA Financial Inc. shares. Comparatively, Gladstone Land Corporation has 10% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49% Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09%

For the past year MFA Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats Gladstone Land Corporation on 10 of the 13 factors.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.