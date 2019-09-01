MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Contrasting side by side

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 7 7.53 N/A 0.67 10.65 Douglas Emmett Inc. 41 7.99 N/A 0.68 59.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MFA Financial Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. Douglas Emmett Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MFA Financial Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. MFA Financial Inc. is currently more affordable than Douglas Emmett Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MFA Financial Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

MFA Financial Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Douglas Emmett Inc. has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 94.4% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares. MFA Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.53%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.78% of Douglas Emmett Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6%

For the past year MFA Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Douglas Emmett Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Douglas Emmett Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.