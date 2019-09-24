MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Contrasting side by side

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 7 7.93 N/A 0.67 10.65 Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.81 N/A 0.50 29.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MFA Financial Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MFA Financial Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. MFA Financial Inc. is presently more affordable than Brandywine Realty Trust, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has MFA Financial Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4% Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

MFA Financial Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brandywine Realty Trust’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given MFA Financial Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Brandywine Realty Trust is $15.5, which is potential 3.61% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MFA Financial Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 0% respectively. MFA Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.53%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49% Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61%

For the past year MFA Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Brandywine Realty Trust

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats MFA Financial Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.