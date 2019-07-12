Meyer Handelman Co Trimmed Texas Instruments Com (TXN) Holding By $570,280; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Texas Instruments Com (TXN) stake by 2.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,380 shares as Texas Instruments Com (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 232,579 shares with $24.76M value, down from 237,959 last quarter. Texas Instruments Com now has $111.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PennantPark Investment Corporation shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorp Corporation has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 37,132 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 1,702 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Advisory Services Network Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,085 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd accumulated 2.14M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Delaware stated it has 305,603 shares. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 926,026 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 29,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Lc has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Greenwich holds 521,444 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,142 activity. PENN ARTHUR H bought $98,747 worth of PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) on Wednesday, May 15.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $421.04 million. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, gas and oil, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF also sold $418,992 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. 23,174 shares valued at $2.34 million were sold by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 33,371 shares valued at $3.37 million was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. On Thursday, January 31 the insider TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19 million. 9,061 shares were sold by Kozanian Hagop H, worth $929,627. $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. BAHAI AHMAD also sold $2.80 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 24.45 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 124,010 shares. Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Pa has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 54,866 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Inc owns 1.72M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 0.49% or 16,275 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest holds 0.09% or 6,023 shares in its portfolio. Haverford has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cidel Asset Mgmt has 4,997 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Com holds 5,474 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 0.04% or 500 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 22,906 shares. Wms Prtn Llc holds 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 3,453 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management has 0.39% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 43,736 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TXN in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Market Perform” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird.