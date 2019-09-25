Meyer Handelman Co Trimmed Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake By $313,200; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Lincoln National (LNC)

Among 3 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 19.24% above currents $59.82 stock price. Lincoln National had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. Citigroup maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LNC in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) latest ratings:

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) stake by 1.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co sold 2,700 shares as Ppg Inds Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 203,900 shares with $23.80M value, down from 206,600 last quarter. Ppg Inds Inc now has $27.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $116.23. About 1.14M shares traded or 1.03% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations

The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 1.45M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Is Up 28% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lincoln Financial Group to Report Third Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lincoln National Stock Lost 19% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Group’s Will Fuller Named Industry Champion of Retirement Security by Insured Retirement Institute – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Latest Hybrid Life/Long-Term Care Solution Offers Greater Long-Term Care Planning Flexibility – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Lincoln National Corporation shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 162,746 shares. Arbiter Prns Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 117,398 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 10,111 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 4,131 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 0% or 47,299 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd owns 17,635 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Guardian Life Co Of America has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 100,411 were reported by Css Llc Il. Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.17% or 224,941 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 1,124 shares. Agf Invests has 141,814 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 62,871 shares.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.98 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 8.43 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 100 shares. Foster Motley stated it has 0.12% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, 1832 Asset Lp has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 1,062 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 11,101 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Security Natl Tru owns 27,841 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Saturna stated it has 1.39% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 87,608 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bartlett Ltd Com invested in 2,440 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northeast Investment Management holds 2,169 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 4,693 shares. Missouri-based Terril Brothers Inc has invested 0.22% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Meyer Handelman Co increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 23,700 shares to 250,669 valued at $9.96M in 2019Q2. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 7,350 shares and now owns 326,900 shares. Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PPG Industries has $13300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 6.04% above currents $116.23 stock price. PPG Industries had 10 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on Monday, April 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9.