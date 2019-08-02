Meyer Handelman Co Trimmed Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding by $784,000 as Stock Price Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 25,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 941,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.83M, down from 966,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 19.02M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 628,998 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.97M, down from 635,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enphase, AAR, Science Application, Cisco and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,178 shares to 38,809 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Ltd Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.36M shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Company invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Charter Tru Com owns 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 108,773 shares. Farmers Tru stated it has 176,715 shares. Pinnacle stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Utah Retirement reported 856,890 shares stake. 7.38 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp reported 39,007 shares. Amarillo Bank & Trust owns 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,151 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has 199,839 shares. Tru Com Of Virginia Va owns 251,964 shares. Park Circle invested in 55,500 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 382,757 shares stake. Laffer Invs holds 12,880 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 6,543 shares to 997,178 shares, valued at $55.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: $NOW) Form Strategic Partnership and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) inContact’s CXone Improves Multi-Industry Manufacturer’s Contact Centre Ops – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.