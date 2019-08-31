Meyer Handelman Co Trimmed By $478,400 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Nisource Has 1.3 Sentiment

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co sold 4,600 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 264,637 shares with $27.62 million value, down from 269,237 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $343.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1

Nisource Inc (NI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 184 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 141 cut down and sold positions in Nisource Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 339.36 million shares, up from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nisource Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 114 Increased: 143 New Position: 41.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Co invested in 22,439 shares. Mariner Llc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Personal Fin Serv holds 13,577 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv holds 12,206 shares. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 36,314 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 12.07 million shares. 969,600 were accumulated by Focused Ltd Llc. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 10,224 shares. Dupont Capital Corp owns 457,491 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 55,986 shares. 783,454 were reported by Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Llc. Ims owns 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,259 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Company accumulated 4,206 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 6.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greystone Managed accumulated 149,234 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 15.30% above currents $109.86 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. Another trade for 18,200 shares valued at $2.00M was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, August 8.

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 6.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. for 17.54 million shares. Rbo & Co Llc owns 307,538 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reaves W H & Co Inc has 1.71% invested in the company for 1.81 million shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 1.46% in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.07 million shares.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.91 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It has a 88.74 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.