Meyer Handelman Co Stake in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Trimmed by $1.75 Million; Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined While Cadinha & Co Has Trimmed by $4.07 Million Its Stake

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 217,400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54 million, down from 240,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – ? Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom M&A Options Limited After Failed Qualcomm Bid (Video); 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom-Qualcomm Bid ‘So Far’ Confirms National-Security Concerns: CFIUS Letter

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 75.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 86,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 28,348 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 115,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,334 shares to 104,681 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

