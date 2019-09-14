Meyer Handelman Co Stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Trimmed by $654,018; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake by $539,448 as Share Value Declined

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,850 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, down from 22,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 17,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 233,494 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, down from 250,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,000 shares to 117,123 shares, valued at $21.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55M for 22.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $431.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,197 shares to 2,583 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.