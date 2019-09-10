Meyer Handelman Co Stake in Boeing Company Com (BA) Trimmed as Shares Declined; Scotts Miracle (SMG) Holder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Com (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,298 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, down from 47,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $365.7. About 2.61 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $106.49. About 167,517 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,206 are owned by Edgemoor Investment. 1,262 are held by Lesa Sroufe And Com. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp has 1.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 575,535 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 38,336 shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Limited Co has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenwood Gearhart reported 18,388 shares. First Natl Bancorp Of Newtown owns 1,145 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 31,447 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) invested in 45,719 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Leisure Capital holds 979 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Communication Ltd Liability Co owns 4,631 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Limited holds 215,097 shares or 4.79% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited Liability owns 9,110 shares. Florida-based Finemark Bank & Trust has invested 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 6,543 shares to 997,178 shares, valued at $55.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 39.24 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 2,078 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 31,265 shares. 21,248 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 16,788 shares in its portfolio. Washington Capital Management reported 0.41% stake. Leavell Inv Management Inc accumulated 2,546 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,195 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 695,056 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl stated it has 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Connable Office owns 3,484 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn, California-based fund reported 732,100 shares. 75,600 are owned by Swiss Bancorp. Eulav Asset Management reported 0.29% stake. 326 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 64,526 shares.