Meyer Handelman Co Raised Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $326,400; As J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Shares Declined, Holder Hgk Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 8,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 50,583 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 59,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J.M. Smucker Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 581,770 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal; 09/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Smucker’s Pillsbury, baking brands said to be for sale; 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 23/03/2018 – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF 3 REPORTS OF ILLNESS; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Will Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business, Including Potential Sale

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 319,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56M, up from 314,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75M shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Soaring Biotech Stocks With More Fuel in the Tank – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Durect up 39% premarket on Gilead deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RBC On Gilead: ‘A Compelling Opportunity To Build A Long-Term Position’ – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Galapagos Deal: GLPG Stock Rockets Higher on Gilead Stake – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,000 shares to 628,998 shares, valued at $70.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,579 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Investment Mangement stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.42M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.22% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 67,300 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd has 214,363 shares. Barry Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.21% or 10,222 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc invested in 5.21M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm stated it has 5,474 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,072 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp has 0.2% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 268,951 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 72,267 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Td Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 360 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.32% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.20M shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 2,270 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 0.05% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 25,906 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Counselors accumulated 2,623 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 31 shares. Gotham Asset Lc stated it has 27,709 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 2,413 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 79,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset accumulated 148 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based M&R Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 4,685 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 0.71% or 3.82 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 60,588 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc owns 25,709 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70M for 15.93 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Just Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J.M. Smucker lowers profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Taco Bell Is Facing a “Tortillapocalypse” – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 56,055 shares to 63,548 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm International I (NYSE:RPM).