Meyer Handelman Co Raised Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Value Declined; Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) by $68.26 Million as Share Price Declined

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.18 million, down from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 2.75 million shares traded or 168.60% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 226,969 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, up from 216,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested in 15,020 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 11,490 are held by Westpac Bk. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 4,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. American Group Inc Inc accumulated 2,475 shares. Nomura Asset Management Comm, Japan-based fund reported 16,280 shares. Quantum Capital Management holds 0.13% or 2,621 shares in its portfolio. Hound Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 2.84 million shares or 11.19% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Carroll Incorporated reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 838,795 shares. Pitcairn Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Utah Retirement reported 19,983 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has 99,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 4,761 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 11,000 shares to 17,407 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,298 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,870 were reported by Sandy Spring Natl Bank. The Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). One Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guyasuta Investment, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,280 shares. Haverford Commerce reported 22,336 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com stated it has 326,487 shares. Duncker Streett Com has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 22,423 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 133,874 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 4,953 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.09% or 7.24 million shares in its portfolio. Academy Capital Mngmt Tx reported 2.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation owns 178,382 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.78% or 379,698 shares in its portfolio.