Meyer Handelman Co Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Upped as Market Value Declined; Comerica Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Fortinet (FTNT)

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 250,669 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.96M, up from 226,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 5.59 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 71,069 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, up from 59,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 605,563 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies I Com by 27,619 shares to 64,876 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,965 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.