Meyer Handelman Co Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Increased by $492,450; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Declined While University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Increased by $4.40 Million Its Holding

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 326,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.09 million, up from 319,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.88. About 3.03 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 104.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 137,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 269,384 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78 million, up from 131,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.49 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Westport Asset Mngmt has 0.55% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Putnam Invests reported 3.20 million shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 12,620 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has 116,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Private Trust Company Na stated it has 3,010 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.33% or 1.94M shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 2.72% or 58,541 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 114,153 shares. 7,795 are held by Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Co. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 4,562 shares in its portfolio. Partner Invest Management Limited Partnership owns 21,102 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Argent Trust holds 42,547 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4.06M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rench Wealth reported 33,787 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 2,920 shares to 24,035 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,276 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,672 shares to 34,771 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axa Equitable Hldings Inc by 34,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,643 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

