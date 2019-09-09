Meyer Handelman Co Position in Amgen Com (AMGN) Boosted by $515,200 as Market Valuation Rose; As Boeing Co. (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Has Raised Its Position

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 3011.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 24,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 25,268 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 112,123 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65M, up from 109,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares to 281,514 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,998 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biotech Stock Roundup: AMGN to Buy CELG’s Otezla, ALXN’s Soliris Gets EC Nod & More – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: REGN Wins Against AMGN, VRTX to Acquire Semma & More – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 4,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested in 0.22% or 25,235 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.37% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). South Texas Money has invested 1.66% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Qs Lc accumulated 111,245 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 850 shares. Aviance Limited Liability Corp has 1.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amer And Mgmt holds 0.31% or 5,764 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation accumulated 1.13% or 99,846 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 4,147 shares. Nordea Management holds 4.71M shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First National Bank invested in 0.04% or 1,412 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,733 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.02% or 1,928 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosspoint Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 56 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Lc holds 0.57% or 13,088 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 197,678 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 5,690 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 643 shares. Scott And Selber has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fincl Services holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,709 shares. 726 were accumulated by Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 500 shares. Convergence Partners Ltd reported 1.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Windsor Capital Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 696 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 102,476 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt reported 1,265 shares stake. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 1,199 shares to 15,267 shares, valued at $17.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 151,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,680 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH).