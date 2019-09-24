Meyer Handelman Co Lowered Kimberly (KMB) Stake by $1.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cambridge Financial Group Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 449,310 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.88M, down from 461,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 485,694 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 325 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,759 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10B, down from 17,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $377.32. About 1.05M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,350 shares to 326,900 shares, valued at $22.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 10,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leisure Cap accumulated 0.58% or 4,953 shares. Cetera Advsr reported 0.06% stake. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 11,516 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Freestone Capital Lc holds 0.1% or 28,651 shares. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 41,798 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,605 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Management stated it has 15,747 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset holds 3,315 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated holds 0.39% or 45,963 shares. Fin Management Pro invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 0.07% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 24.95M shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.36 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2,570 shares to 137,008 shares, valued at $5.59 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma holds 4,110 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Lc holds 0.13% or 2,925 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 88,415 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,204 were accumulated by Inv Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation. Boltwood holds 0.2% or 874 shares. Eagle Advsrs Llc invested in 607 shares. Salem Counselors owns 3,317 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 4,629 were reported by Cahill Advsrs. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 18,482 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Capital Intl Ltd Ca, a California-based fund reported 11,859 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 3.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 259,971 shares. Timber Creek Cap Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 250 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 260,020 shares. Spectrum Management Gru owns 14,473 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.48 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.