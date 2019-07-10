Meyer Handelman Co Lowered Its Texas Instruments Com (TXN) Holding as Stock Rose; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Decreased Yum Brands (YUM) Position as Market Value Rose

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (TXN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.76 million, down from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $117.3. About 804,358 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 24,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.38M, down from 380,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.68. About 149,411 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 31.80 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. Domier Tanya L bought $249,888 worth of stock or 2,652 shares. 6,410 shares were sold by Gibbs David W, worth $576,451. Lowings Anthony sold 2,889 shares worth $259,808.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8,934 shares to 59,398 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 76,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Inc owns 0.11% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 8,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.09% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 197 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 986,040 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 1.13% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 16,287 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 1.09 million shares or 0.77% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management has 43,743 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Ltd has 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 61,405 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 1.40 million shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc owns 44,344 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon accumulated 4.92 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Invesco Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Maryland Cap holds 7,733 shares. Fmr Lc holds 2.66 million shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 90 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 3,873 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 5,011 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Mercantile Tru Communications holds 1,145 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 60,473 shares. Hightower has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 140,000 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 27,108 are owned by Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Park Avenue Limited Company reported 6,462 shares. First Merchants Corp stated it has 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cap Guardian Trust holds 0.12% or 87,081 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Management holds 0.09% or 10,571 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 6,543 shares to 997,178 shares, valued at $55.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Shares for $2.34 million were sold by Ilan Haviv. Van Haren Julie had sold 3,953 shares worth $402,732 on Friday, January 25. DELAGI R GREGORY sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37M. Barker Ellen sold 1,435 shares worth $145,203. ANDERSKOUV NIELS also sold $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Another trade for 90,842 shares valued at $9.19M was made by TEMPLETON RICHARD K on Thursday, January 31.