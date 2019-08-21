Meyer Handelman Co Lifted Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding; Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Sentiment Is 1.2

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 30 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 25 sold and decreased positions in Shore Bancshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 8.25 million shares, down from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Shore Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 19 Increased: 24 New Position: 6.

Meyer Handelman Co increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 7.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co acquired 45,300 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 621,683 shares with $14.24 million value, up from 576,383 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $13.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.53% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 5.06M shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 7,966 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. for 567,154 shares. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md owns 126,010 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.62% invested in the company for 551,916 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 53,203 shares.

More notable recent Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 72% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Shore Bancshares Reports Second Quarter and First-Half Results – Stockhouse” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shore Bancshares Announces Stock Repurchase Plan – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking services and products to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company has market cap of $195.27 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It has a 7.95 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services.

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stake by 82,500 shares to 281,514 valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 17,407 shares. Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $299,865 worth of stock was bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider Arora Anil bought $48,096. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28.

