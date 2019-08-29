Meyer Handelman Co Lifted Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake; Franklin Resources Raised By $145.56 Million Its Newmont Mng (NEM) Holding

Meyer Handelman Co increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 7.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co acquired 45,300 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 621,683 shares with $14.24 million value, up from 576,383 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $13.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 2.43 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c

Franklin Resources Inc increased Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) stake by 456.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4.16 million shares as Newmont Mng Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 5.07M shares with $181.35M value, up from 910,974 last quarter. Newmont Mng Corp now has $33.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 7.26 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 18.35% above currents $28.45 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of CAG in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CAG in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York, a New York-based fund reported 7,100 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 246 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 53.98 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers stated it has 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 742 were reported by Gemmer Asset Lc. Creative Planning owns 69,121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 12,770 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Ne holds 12,400 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 18,000 shares. 9,725 are owned by Regent Invest Limited Liability Com. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Albion Financial Group Inc Ut reported 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moody Bancorp Trust Division holds 0.01% or 8,188 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 5 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Friday, June 28 the insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “After Big Gains Already, One Analyst Sees Barrick Gold Rising Much Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased C&J Energy Svcs Inc New stake by 21,985 shares to 124,941 valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) stake by 8,289 shares and now owns 6,822 shares. Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 70,975 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs invested 0.42% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, West Family Invests Inc has 1.72% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 78,922 shares. Cypress Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mackenzie Financial stated it has 758,726 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 227,126 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 51 shares. 1,328 are owned by Gemmer Asset Ltd. Barnett And owns 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,150 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 133,281 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Management Llc owns 2.45M shares. Anchor Bolt Cap LP holds 3.1% or 893,521 shares.