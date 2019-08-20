Meyer Handelman Co Increased Stake in Amgen Com (AMGN) by $515,200 as Market Value Rose; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Trimmed Position in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by $619.32 Million as Stock Declined

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 112,123 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65 million, up from 109,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $204.12. About 1.20M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 8,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 28,401 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 billion, down from 36,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.07. About 99,016 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 4,390 shares to 4,770 shares, valued at $348.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 27,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Standard Holding Inc (NYSE:CPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 60,975 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.28% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 15,696 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 32,244 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 189,381 shares. Synovus Fin Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 31,835 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,790 were accumulated by Whittier Tru. Smith Graham And Investment LP accumulated 63,682 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 7,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset LP has 2.3% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Smithfield Tru Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Twin Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.2% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated holds 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 4,973 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Advsr Limited Liability has 2,914 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.57% or 48,460 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.4% or 122,499 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 5,528 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 5,931 shares. Montag A Assocs holds 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 4,102 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.64% or 2,844 shares in its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Ltd invested in 126,715 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Leuthold Gru Limited Liability accumulated 24,876 shares. Independent reported 31,832 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Wespac Advsr Lc accumulated 12,724 shares. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.3% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Villere St Denis J And Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,100 shares.

