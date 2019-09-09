Meyer Handelman Co Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $424,200; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, L & S Advisors Has Boosted Position

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 1,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,316 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, up from 6,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.68. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 226,969 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, up from 216,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.10B market cap company. The stock increased 5.93% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 7.48 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford & has 4.41 million shares for 8.59% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 561 are held by Plancorp Limited Liability Corp. Stillwater Capital Ltd owns 548 shares. Jefferies Limited Co holds 1,092 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Company accumulated 2.25% or 3,204 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 1.7% or 80,089 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp reported 106,843 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lifeplan has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Williams Jones & Assocs Llc stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Murphy Cap Management holds 9,239 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Dearborn Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Limited has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,329 shares to 2,295 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,856 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.