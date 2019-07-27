Meyer Handelman Co Increased Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $424,200; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) by $2.98 Million as Shares Declined

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,969 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, up from 216,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 229,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 177,443 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.75M market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 76,411 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Raymond James & holds 0% or 157,197 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 28,155 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 28,482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 675,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 100,262 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. First Manhattan stated it has 79,832 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 97,238 shares. 3,444 are held by Citigroup. Twin Tree Mgmt LP accumulated 551 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 42,025 shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 83 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Co holds 16,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 7,626 shares.

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks raises profit view on U.S., China demand; shares near record – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Kona Brewing Keep Craft Brew Alliance Growing in Q4? – The Motley Fool” on March 03, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Craft Brew Alliance Looks Too Cheap Here – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expect More Pain for TrueCar After Its CEO Departs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BREW’s profit will be $3.11M for 25.25 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -184.21% EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares to 276,774 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,514 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).