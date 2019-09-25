Meyer Handelman Co Increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holding By $351,000; Datatrak International (DTRK) Sentiment Is 1.02

Datatrak International Inc (DTRK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 165 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 161 sold and reduced their positions in Datatrak International Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 69.78 million shares, down from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Datatrak International Inc in top ten positions increased from 8 to 17 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 65 Reduced: 96 Increased: 75 New Position: 90.

Meyer Handelman Co increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co acquired 7,800 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 649,538 shares with $29.46 million value, up from 641,738 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com now has $81.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 9.03M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company has market cap of $11.71 million. The firm offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. It has a 46.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 8.78% above currents $50.01 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5100 target in Thursday, June 13 report.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Investments Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.52% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 52,537 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management invested in 176,845 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Howard Cap Mngmt reported 36,296 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership has 1.64M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Adirondack Tru holds 24,610 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 5,139 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.16% or 96,363 shares. 8,871 are held by First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru. Qci Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Motco has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 18,364 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Company holds 0.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 13,233 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).