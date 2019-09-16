Meyer Handelman Co Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Lifted by $384,048 as Share Price Declined; Peoples Financial Services Lifted Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Stake by $395,200 as Market Value Declined

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 5,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 104,681 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.61M, up from 99,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.46. About 1.28M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 130.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 43,662 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, up from 18,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 1.09 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/05/2018 – Italy to auction 5G frequencies by end-September; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS WILL BE WORKING FLAT OUT UNTIL OCTOBER, SAYS FRANKLY HAS NO PLANS AFTER THAT; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE’S STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS IN INDIA; 07/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Vodafone looking at investing in Egypt telecoms infrastructure; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone plans ambush marketing during IPL to upstage Reliance Jio; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – CLOSED A SIX-TRANCHE US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED FIXED AND FLOATING RATE BOND OFFERING WITH AN AVERAGE LIFE OF 14 YEARS AND EFFECTIVE AVERAGE EURO RATE OF 2.0%; 15/04/2018 – Economic Times: DoT awaits FDI clearance for Idea to approve merger with Vodafone; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED NET PRESENT VALUE OF OVER EUR 6 BLN AFTER INTEGRATION COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.27% or 9.59 million shares. Summit Strategies invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fiera Cap invested in 0.01% or 41,654 shares. 5.90M are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Carroll Fincl Associate has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,292 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 13,102 shares. Connors Investor Service accumulated 22,540 shares. 270,345 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). U S Global stated it has 5,361 shares. Matrix Asset holds 3.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 236,010 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 0.41% or 103,610 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 210,836 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Parkside Bancorp Tru owns 0.22% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,454 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 31,659 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL) by 6,608 shares to 155,595 shares, valued at $15.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 105,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).