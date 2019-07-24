Meyer Handelman Co Has Upped Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding; Chevron (CVX) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Chevron Corp (CVX) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 717 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 701 reduced and sold their holdings in Chevron Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.19 billion shares, down from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Chevron Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 91 to 114 for an increase of 23. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 653 Increased: 580 New Position: 137.

Meyer Handelman Co increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 7.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co acquired 45,300 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock rose 23.14%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 621,683 shares with $14.24 million value, up from 576,383 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $14.34B valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 2.40 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Bears Should Buy Puts on Conagra Brands Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096.

Among 6 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of CAG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CAG in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap owns 0.07% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 15,230 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 481,164 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 11,388 shares. 500 are held by Mercer Advisers. Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 17,708 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 47,950 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim And has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.05% or 113,167 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability reported 19,738 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 254 shares in its portfolio. 73,848 are owned by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 390,317 shares. Aviva Plc holds 182,725 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 2,682 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stake by 82,500 shares to 281,514 valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hp Inc stake by 72,500 shares and now owns 271,914 shares. Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 3.10M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $240.63 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.56 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. holds 12.67% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation for 607,100 shares. Cortland Advisers Llc owns 1.26 million shares or 6.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ar Asset Management Inc has 5.41% invested in the company for 117,194 shares. The Massachusetts-based American Investment Services Inc. has invested 5.08% in the stock. Edgar Lomax Co Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 598,102 shares.