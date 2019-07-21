Meyer Handelman Co Has Trimmed Its Texas Instruments Com (TXN) Position as Share Value Rose; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Boosted Ternium Sa (TX) Stake by $362,610; Stock Declined

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (TXN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.76M, down from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $117.26. About 5.60 million shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 13,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 289,025 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 275,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 276,444 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of stock. The insider Ilan Haviv sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34M. 15,798 shares were sold by Van Haren Julie, worth $1.60 million on Thursday, January 31. $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Kozanian Hagop H. CARP DANIEL A had sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53 million. 23,174 shares were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS, worth $2.34M.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 24.23 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,800 shares to 112,123 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,969 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,997 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 0.64% or 4.72M shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability holds 13,283 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 0.01% stake. Allstate holds 0.22% or 77,704 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advisors Limited invested in 0.03% or 1,875 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 410,326 shares. Fiera Capital owns 184,993 shares. Piedmont Investment stated it has 84,700 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management accumulated 56,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Vaughan Nelson Invest LP owns 727,843 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Inv holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 28,928 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 12,452 shares. 497,313 were reported by Findlay Park Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership.