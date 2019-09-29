Meyer Handelman Co Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Company Com (PG) Stake; BUSHVELD MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES GB (BSHVF) Shorts Decreased By 0.7%

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Procter & Gamble Company Com (PG) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co sold 11,185 shares as Procter & Gamble Company Com (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 648,950 shares with $71.16M value, down from 660,135 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company Com now has $311.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries

BUSHVELD MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES GB (OTCMKTS:BSHVF) had a decrease of 0.7% in short interest. BSHVF’s SI was 296,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.7% from 298,900 shares previously. With 4,900 avg volume, 61 days are for BUSHVELD MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES GB (OTCMKTS:BSHVF)’s short sellers to cover BSHVF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.28. About 27,660 shares traded or 453.20% up from the average. Bushveld Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BSHVF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.27% below currents $124.57 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10900 target in Monday, June 17 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 113,517 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.27% or 147,256 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt owns 898,319 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc has invested 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ohio-based Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westwood Hldg Gp holds 18,553 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.44% or 8,024 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.26% or 339,532 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 4.47M shares. Evergreen Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Toth Fin Advisory Corporation holds 48,572 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Global Invest Management has 2.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 167,971 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 148 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G CEO Taylor, activist investor Peltz laugh off proxy battle as stock soars – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 06, 2019.