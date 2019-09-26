Meyer Handelman Co Has Trimmed General Mills (GIS) Position by $624,000 as Shares Rose; Doliver Capital Advisors Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $964,722

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 25.74M shares traded or 140.21% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 104,680 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, down from 116,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 2.61 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler stated it has 22,820 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 11,229 are owned by Wespac Ltd Liability Corp. Personal Cap Advsr holds 9,089 shares. 48,867 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Com. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,192 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Alps Advisors Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 719,809 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv stated it has 4.09 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Lc has 0.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Orca Inv Management Llc reported 15,689 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 14,231 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc stated it has 32,188 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr has 0.2% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 105,248 shares. Natixis has 0.69% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.85 million shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59 million and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 24,950 shares to 162,545 shares, valued at $47.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 4,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penbrook Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 3,840 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 184,668 shares stake. Bailard accumulated 3,856 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Monetary Group has 2,765 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 178,200 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 43,005 shares. 60,754 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa. Pggm has 1.26 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 0.12% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 141,216 shares. Frontier Investment Management Co reported 300,844 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested in 286 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Accredited Investors has invested 1.79% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).